Explosions rang out in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv in the morning

At dawn on August 3, several explosions rang out during an air raid in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, two explosions were heard at 03:55 a.m. and at 03:56 a.m. First, there were hits in the Kholodnohirsky district (there were no victims), and then, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov, in Novobavarsky district. The Russians aimed at an infrastructure object. Also, there were no injured people and no fire, there is only destruction.

In Mykolaiv, powerful explosions rang out around five in the morning. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in one of the districts of the city, and a supermarket was destroyed in another. Rescue services are currently working at the site, the Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych stated.