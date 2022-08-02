News

The European Union transferred €1 billion in aid to Ukraine

Oleg Panfilovych
The European Union granted Ukraine €1 billion as the first tranche of a new emergency macro-financial assistance.

This was announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"These funds will help Ukraine meet its urgent financial needs after Russiaʼs unprovoked and unjustified aggression. A billion euros will strengthen Ukraine at a crucial stage," she wrote.