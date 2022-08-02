The European Union transferred €1 billion in aid to Ukraine

The European Union granted Ukraine €1 billion as the first tranche of a new emergency macro-financial assistance.
This was announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
"These funds will help Ukraine meet its urgent financial needs after Russiaʼs unprovoked and unjustified aggression. A billion euros will strengthen Ukraine at a crucial stage," she wrote.
- On July 19, Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis signed a memorandum on the allocation of one billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.
- At the beginning of July, the media reported that Germany blocked the EU aid package to Ukraine in the amount of €9 billion. Berlin approved only the first tranche of €1 billion.