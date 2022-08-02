The mortgage program will start working in Ukraine from October. Who will be able to use it first?

The "Affordable mortgage" program will be launched in Ukraine. From October 1, 2022, it will be available to four categories of citizens.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Who will be able to use the mortgage first?
- contract servicemen and employees of the security and defense sector;
- doctors;
- teachers and pedagogical workers;
- scientists
The mortgage rate for these categories of people will be 3%. The term of the mortgage is up to 20 years. The minimum down payment will be 20% of the housing cost.
And from the beginning of 2023, the program will work for all Ukrainians. The rate will also be preferential and will be 7% per annum.
- On May 20, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelensky promised that a program with mortgage loans at 10% would be implemented "in the near future".
- On February 15, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the conditions for borrowers under the subsidized mortgage lending program at 7%, in particular, expanded the list of those who can apply for a mortgage. And on April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers previously approved the procedure for the distribution of preferential mortgages for IDPs at 3% per annum — the people who will receive the loan will be selected by a random number generator.