The mortgage program will start working in Ukraine from October. Who will be able to use it first?

The "Affordable mortgage" program will be launched in Ukraine. From October 1, 2022, it will be available to four categories of citizens.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Who will be able to use the mortgage first?

contract servicemen and employees of the security and defense sector;

doctors;

teachers and pedagogical workers;

scientists

The mortgage rate for these categories of people will be 3%. The term of the mortgage is up to 20 years. The minimum down payment will be 20% of the housing cost.

And from the beginning of 2023, the program will work for all Ukrainians. The rate will also be preferential and will be 7% per annum.