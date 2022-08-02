Summer costumes for cats and dogs were created in Japan. They have built-in fans so that the animals do not overheat

A Japanese clothing manufacturer, together with veterinarians, has created special suits for animals to make life easier for them in the heat.

Reuters writes about it.

The device consists of a fan weighing 80 g and runs on batteries. It is attached to a mesh suit and blows air over the animalʼs body.

Rei Uzawa, president of the maternity brand, came up with the animal outfit when she saw her chihuahua suffering from the summer heat. The suit is available in five different sizes and costs $74.

The inventor has already received about 100 orders from pet owners.