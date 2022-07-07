June 2022 was among the three hottest in the history of observations

The global temperature in June 2022 was 0.31 °C above the 1991-2020 average. This made the month the third hottest on record.

This is written by the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

In Europe, this indicator was even higher — the temperature was 1.6 °C higher than the average indicators. For Europe, this is the second hottest June in history.

The most abnormal temperatures were in Spain, France and Italy, and above average temperatures were also observed in the USA, Japan and China. Meanwhile, temperatures were below average in Greenland and much of South America.

"We expect heat waves like the ones observed to become even more frequent and intense in the coming years, both in Europe and elsewhere in the world," said director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, Carlo Buontempo.