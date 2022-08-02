The Russians did not destroy any of the HIMARS installations

The Russian occupiers failed to destroy a single HIMARS missile launcher, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine quickly learned to use the system effectively on the battlefield.

The Major General, Andriy Kovalchuk, commander of the "South" Operational Command, told about this in an interview with Tabletmag.

"Even the Americans were surprised by how effectively we used the systems — every missile hit the target, destroying bridges and ammunition depots. Our allies have also seen enormous economic efficiency in the way we use missiles," Kovalchuk noted.

According to him, each HIMARS missile launched destroys targets that cost an order of magnitude more than the price of the missile itself.