The Instagram Music function has become available in Ukraine

Ukrainian Instagram users can now add music to stories — Instagram has expanded the Music function to Ukraine, which users from a number of countries have had access to since 2018.

Music is added to storiz through "Stickers", which are fixed at the top of the storiz creation menu. In "Stickers" you need to select the "Music" sticker, choose any song from the library for the oldies.

In the process of selecting music, you can choose a specific piece of a song. There are also several formats of music in storiz — with a cover of a music album or a moving line with the text of a composition.