The Instagram Music function has become available in Ukraine

Ukrainian Instagram users can now add music to stories — Instagram has expanded the Music function to Ukraine, which users from a number of countries have had access to since 2018.
Music is added to storiz through "Stickers", which are fixed at the top of the storiz creation menu. In "Stickers" you need to select the "Music" sticker, choose any song from the library for the oldies.
In the process of selecting music, you can choose a specific piece of a song. There are also several formats of music in storiz — with a cover of a music album or a moving line with the text of a composition.
- Earlier, the head of the social network, Adam Mosseri, announced that Instagram will return the old design — without full-screen videos, and will also reduce the number of recommended posts from random accounts in the feed. This is how the management of the social network reacted to the criticism of users.
- In June , Instagram began testing the feature of notes in the format of "stories". These will be short stories in messages (up to 60 characters in the form of stickers) that disappear after a day.