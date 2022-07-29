Instagram listened to criticism — the old design will be returned, the number of recommendations in the feed will be reduced

In the Instagram social network promise to return the old design without full-screen videos within two weeks. Also promise to reduce the number of recommended posts from random accounts in the feed.

This was announced by the head of the social network, Adam Mosseri.

The company will take such a step due to the criticism of users who organized an online campaign at the end of July demanding to abandon some of the innovations and "stop copying TikTok." Celebrities joined the action, which caused even more criticism of Instagram. Users did not like the platformʼs priorities towards video content.

“People are clearly disappointed with the new ribbon design, and our data proves it. So we need to take a big step back, regroup and figure out what weʼre going to do next," Mosseri noted.

The changes will be temporary. In the new updates, Instagram promises to listen to the wishes of users. Mosseri, however, noted that the social network will continue to develop the video format because analytics have shown that it is interesting to the audience.