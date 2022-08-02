Partisans have become more active in Crimea — they are preparing for the return to Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the partisans intensified the movement of resistance to the Russian occupation.
The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, stated this.
According to him, the regrouping of Russian troops in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions is underway, and a battalion-tactical group (600-1 000 troops) of Russian paratroopers has arrived in Crimea and is to be sent to the mainland of Ukraine.
The occupiers are also strengthening the air defense system on the peninsula.
"Against this background, the partisans and the movement against the occupiers became active. People are preparing for the fact that we will return there," noted Skibitsky.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense observes a change in mood in the temporarily occupied Crimea — people are beginning to understand that the threat of military action on the territory of the peninsula is becoming real.