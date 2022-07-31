Intelligence records a change of mood in Crimea — there is an understanding of the threat of war on the peninsula

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense observes a change in mood in the temporarily occupied Crimea — people are beginning to understand that the threat of military action on the territory of the peninsula is becoming real.

Vadym Skibitsky, the representative of Intelligence, said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"It is gradually reaching the population of Crimea. We really monitor those issues related to such public sentiments. I will say one thing: first of all, they have changed, they have changed into those people who have relatives on the territory of our state — whether it is Kyiv or Kharkiv," Skibitskyi said.

According to him, the mood of those whose relatives are in the temporarily occupied territories, where villages and towns were simply destroyed, has changed.

"And the second is those relatives whose brothers, sons, fathers died... The threat of the war being transferred to the territory of Crimea is already becoming a reality for them," Skibitskyi added.