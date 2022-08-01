President Zelensky responded to the petition asking to ban issuing summonses at gas stations and roadblocks

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to a petition proposing to ban issuing summonses at roadblocks, gas stations, and on the street (it received the necessary 25,000 signatures).
Thus, the president noted that the procedure for notifying conscripts about their conscription is regulated by the acts of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Taking into account what was stated in the petition, Zelensky appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with a request to comprehensively work out this issue in the context of observing the rights of citizens and legislation on military duty and military service.
The petition was posted on the presidentʼs website on June 29. Its author, Ihor Nerozya, also claims that due to the lack of data on the sequence of mobilization, there are violations in the issuance of summonses. In particular, these documents are signed and stamped and filled out on the spot. Therefore, the author demands to ban the issuing of summonses anywhere, except military commissariats, to recruit first of all those who are willing to join the reserve or to make public and update information about the waves of mobilization.