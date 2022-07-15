The petition to ban the issuing of summonses on the street and at gas stations has garnered 25,000 signatures. Zelensky will consider it

The petition on the ban on serving summonses at checkpoints, gas stations, and on the street has gathered the necessary number of signatures for consideration by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is evidenced by the petition page.

"According to the law on mobilization, the president should have specified the sequence of mobilization in the decree on mobilization, but it was simply instructed to develop it to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which, in turn, classified this information. That is, information about the order of duty is not available for citizens, and there are no legal grounds for protection against illegal mobilization," the appeal reads.

The author of the petition, Ihor Nerozya, also claims that due to the lack of data on the sequence of mobilization, there are violations in the issuance of summonses. In particular, these documents are signed and stamped, and filled out on the spot.

Therefore, the author demands to ban the issuing of summonses anywhere, except military commissariats, to recruit first of all those who are willing to join the reserve, or to make public and update information about the waves of mobilization.

The petition was posted on June 29, and it received 25,586 votes.

According to the legislation, after the petition has received 25,000 votes, it must be considered by the president within 3 months from the day of publication.

In an interview with the BBC, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov called the handing out of summonses under the entrance to the buildings, in shopping centers, or for speeding on the road "an excess of the executor".

"In law, there is such a concept as executorʼs excess. It is like the proverb about a fool who was forced to pray to God [and broke his forehead]. Each fulfillment center has its own plan. Replenishment takes place in any case. Not on a huge scale, but we have both dead and wounded. Today, we have units that need to rest, restore their combat capability. Accordingly, fresh forces should be brought in. Therefore, of course, there is a certain set," explained the minister and added that he is against issuing a summons as a punishment for any violation.

"I think this is complete nonsense, because serving the country and protecting the country should definitely not be a punishment," Reznikov emphasized.