”Ukrposhta” stopped working in the occupied territories

The state enterprise "Ukrposhta" has stopped the work of its branches in the territories not controlled by Ukraine.

This was announced by the companyʼs general director Ihor Smilyanskyi.

"It is no longer possible to pay thousands of pensions, accept and transfer payments for utility services, as well as deliver products. Instead, we have a significant threat to the lives of workers and a threat of robbery by the fighters of the Russian army, reinforced by the fighters of the so-called "LNR/DNR," he wrote.

Smilyanskyi also noted that for the first time since February 24, Ukrposhta will work only in the territory controlled by Ukraine. According to him, until July 31, in particular, the work of the companyʼs branches continued in the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia oblast, and earlier — in Kherson.

Smilyanskyi also reported that the Russian military prevented the delivery of pensions to Ukrainian citizens. "All because they need to collect passport numbers from pensioners for "referendums" in exchange for pensions in "wooden currency" by their usual blackmail," said the general director.

Smilyansky thanked the employees who, despite the threat from the Russian troops, continued to perform their duties, and announced that after the return of the occupied territories, "Ukrposhta" will return there with new branches.