Ukrposhta stopped working in the occupied territory of Kherson oblast

Ukrposhta has ceased operations in the occupied territory of Kherson oblast.

The Kherson city council reported about it.

"It simply came to our notice then. The Directorate ceases its activities in the occupied territory of Kherson oblast. Ukrposhta remained under occupation for four months. Pensions and social benefits were paid to people. From the first days of the occupation, we stopped receiving financial support for the payment of pensions. It has become increasingly difficult to raise money by paying for utilities and remittances," the Kherson directorate of Ukrposhta explained.

At the meeting of the labor collective it was announced that the company will no longer work in the occupied territories in Kherson oblast. Resumption of work is possible only under Ukrainian rule. "Ukrposhta will definitely resume its work in Kherson oblast and pay all arrears of pensions and social benefits for the entire period of occupation," the company said.

They added that the pensions of residents of Kherson oblast are accumulated in their accounts in the Savings Bank and can be obtained in the controlled area in any branch of the bank.