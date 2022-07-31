During the night, Russia fired about 40 missiles at Mykolaiv

About 40 missiles flew over Mykolayiv during the massive night shelling. This is one of the largest shelling of the city since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

This was reported by the head of the regional council, Hanna Zamazeyeva.

"My city is the Hero City of Mykolaiv, becoming the second Mariupol. The city was first cut off from water supply, and now its infrastructure is being destroyed," she emphasized.

Currently, damage to buildings, a hotel, educational institutions, and a service station is known. There are dead and injured among the civilian population. Among the victims of the shelling is the Hero of Ukraine and the owner of the largest grain trading company "Nibulon" Oleksiy Vadaturskyi. The wife of businessman Raisa Vadaturska also died.

The police have already documented 27 damaged infrastructure objects: nine private and four apartment buildings, shops, dormitories, educational institutions, garages and warehouses.

Based on all collected materials, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".