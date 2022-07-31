During the shelling of Mykolaiv, the owner of the largest grain trading company “Nibulon” Oleksiy Vadaturskyi and his wife were killed

Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, the Hero of Ukraine and the owner of the largest grain trading company "Nibulon", died during the mass shelling of Mykolaiv that night. The wife of businessman Raisa Vadaturska also died.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv oblast military administration Vitaly Kim.

"Oleksii Opanasovych did a lot for the Mykolaiv Oblast, a lot for Ukraine. "His contribution to the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industry, the development of the region, is invaluable," Kim wrote.

According to Forbes, the missile hit Vadaturskyiʼs house.

In 2021, Forbes estimated the businessmanʼs fortune at $430 million, Vadatursky took 24th place in the ranking of the hundred richest people of Ukraine.