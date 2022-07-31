Russian troops massively shelled Mykolaiv. There are dead and wounded

On the night of July 31, after 01:00 and in the morning, around 05:00, Russian troops massively shelled Mykolaiv.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Vitaliy Kim.

As of 8:00 a.m., it was known about one dead and two wounded. The shelling damaged a hotel, a sports complex, two educational institutions and a service station, and also affected residential buildings.

Where the Russian shells fell, several fires broke out — a two-story building, an annex to a residential building, two garages and two outbuildings caught fire.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, called this shelling "probably the strongest of all time."

The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksiy Honcharenko, said that the Hero of Ukraine, the owner of one of the largest companies of Ukraine, "Nibulon" Oleksiy Vadaturskyi and his wife died due to the night shelling of the Russians.