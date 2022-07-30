Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on the third day after his recovery

US President Joe Bidenʼs coronavirus test again showed a positive result. Three days ago, it was "negative".

Joe Biden announced this on Twitter.

"Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. It happens to a small minority of folks. Iʼve got no symptoms, but I am going to isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me. Iʼm still working, and will be back on the road soon," Biden wrote.

Due to this, Biden will cancel two planned trips.