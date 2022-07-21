US President Joe Biden fell ill with the coronavirus

US President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus. This was reported in the White House on July 21.

Biden is fully vaccinated, revaccinated twice, and has very mild symptoms. He began taking "Paxlovid", is in isolation at the White House, and will continue to fully perform all his duties. Bidenʼs last preliminary test for covid was done on July 19, he had a negative result.

The medical department of the White House will inform everyone with whom it came in contact about the coronavirus. It should be noted that on July 19, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska met with Biden and his wife Jill.