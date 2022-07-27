US President Joe Biden has recovered from the coronavirus

US President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 in the evening and morning of July 26.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the presidentʼs doctor.

Doctor Kevin OʼConnor noted that Biden does not have a fever, and his symptoms have almost completely disappeared. The White House announced that he would be released from strict isolation.

According to the doctor, the president will continue to wear the mask for 10 full days when he is around other people.