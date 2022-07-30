NYT: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not sure about the need to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is not sure of the need to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The American newspaper The New York Times writes about it.

Yes, for several weeks Blinken has been under pressure to officially declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. But Blinken resists this, because it will be necessary to impose sanctions on US allies who do business with Russia, and to destroy the remains of diplomacy between Washington and Moscow.

Blinken already stated that the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation by the USA and other countries "absolutely correspond to the consequences that would occur if it were recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, therefore, the practical results are the same."