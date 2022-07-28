The US Senate passed a resolution calling on the State Department to recognize Russia as a state-sponsor of terrorism

The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling on the State Department to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism because of its actions in Ukraine, Georgia, Syria and Chechnya, which have resulted in countless deaths.

The New York Times writes about it.

The Senate resolution is advisory in nature, but it puts pressure on the Biden administration to add Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which already includes Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria.

A similar resolution has been submitted to the US Congress, the lower house of the US Parliament. She is expected to have the support of the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who has significant influence in the Democratic Party.