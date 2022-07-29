The Verkhovna Rada expanded the list of those exempted from mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) exempted from mobilization citizens whose close relatives died during the defense of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The MP, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this.

280 MPs voted pro. Citizens whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, or native (consanguineous, non-consanguineous) brother or sister) died or went missing "during the provision of national security and defense, repulse and containment of armed aggression against Ukraine during martial law".

The MPs also postponed the mobilization of scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers, if they work in scientific institutions and educational institutions at the main place of work by at least 0.75 of the rate.