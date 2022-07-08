The Minister of Defense named the number of Ukrainians mobilized to the Armed Forces

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, about a million Ukrainians are currently involved in the work of the defense and security sector.

This is reported by Forbes.

"There are up to 700,000 people mobilized for the Armed Forces, up to 60,000 border guards, up to 90,000 National Guards, and up to 100,000 National Police. Today, we have more than 1 million people in uniform ensuring the security and defense sector," said Reznikov.

The Minister of Defense added that such a large number of armed forces created new opportunities for business. According to him, private enterprises can occupy the niches of bases for the restoration of NATO weapons, which are imported to Ukraine. Namely, to manufacture spare parts, barrels for howitzers, machine guns, submachine guns, pistols, cartridges, gunpowder, capsules, cartridge cases, etc.