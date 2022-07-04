The Ministry of Defense refuted the fake about restrictions on the departure of women abroad due to “mobilization”

The Ministry of Defense assured that there are currently no grounds for the mobilization of women. Therefore, there are no restrictions on traveling abroad for them.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"A fake story about the mobilization of women in Ukraine was once again launched in the Russian media space. This fake was picked up by us. This is a topic that will get a lot of views, but there is no need to speculate on it during the war," she said.

According to her, there is no need for forced mobilization of women in the Armed Forces. Since February 24, as well as since 2014, not a single woman has been mobilized in Ukraine.

Due to the lack of need for mobilization, there are no restrictions on crossing the border for women.