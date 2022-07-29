The Verkhovna Rada adopted a moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for the population

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading draft law No. 7427 on a moratorium on the increase of tariffs for heat and gas for the population at the expense of attracting 125 billion hryvnias to cover the difference in tariffs.
The MP from "Holos" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this.
The draft law was discussed for almost two months. Now he was supported by 260 MPs.
The document proposes to freeze tariffs for the population during martial law and for six months after its abolition at the price level of February 24, 2022. This applies to tariffs for thermal energy and natural gas distribution services for all categories. Thermal utility companies, gas suppliers and operators of gas distribution systems are compensated for damages and losses, even those they suffered as a result of hostilities.
- Previously, draft law No. 7427 was adopted in the first edition in June of this year. It drew criticism from the Association of Cities of Ukraine and the Ukrteplokomunenergo association, which presented a number of their amendments. The AMU stated that the document allows Naftogaz of Ukraine to seize the property of utility companies and private enterprises for two months of gas arrears. The AMU in the amendments excluded this possibility and established a ban on debt collection under martial law. On July 19, the parliament did not support the law and sent it for revision.
- In July, the Cabinet of Ministers froze tariff increases, which are the responsibility of the government, and also fixed the price of gas for heat producers at 7.4 hryvnias until May.