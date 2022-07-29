The Verkhovna Rada adopted a moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for the population

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading draft law No. 7427 on a moratorium on the increase of tariffs for heat and gas for the population at the expense of attracting 125 billion hryvnias to cover the difference in tariffs.

The MP from "Holos" faction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reported this.

The draft law was discussed for almost two months. Now he was supported by 260 MPs.

The document proposes to freeze tariffs for the population during martial law and for six months after its abolition at the price level of February 24, 2022. This applies to tariffs for thermal energy and natural gas distribution services for all categories. Thermal utility companies, gas suppliers and operators of gas distribution systems are compensated for damages and losses, even those they suffered as a result of hostilities.