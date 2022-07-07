The Cabinet of Ministers has frozen tariff increases that are the responsibility of the government

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to freeze any increase in tariffs, which are the responsibility of the government.

This is reported by the Government portal.

"No increase for people is currently planned or foreseen," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, adding that this also applies to electricity tariffs.

According to the Prime Minister, for the stable functioning of the electricity market and uninterrupted supply, the government approved a resolution imposing special obligations on electricity market participants who currently export it to the European Union.

"Record prices for electricity in European countries allow Ukrainian generating companies to earn significant funds, which we propose to partially direct to ensure that tariffs for Ukrainians remain stable," he said.