The Cabinet of Ministers fixed the price of gas for heat producers at the level of 7.4 hryvnias until May

At a meeting on Tuesday, July 19, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that provides for the fixing of the price of gas for thermal utilities at the level of 7.4 hryvnias per cubic meter until the end of the heating season.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We adopt this decision, according to which "Naftogaz" will continue to supply gas to heat producers at 7.4 hryvnias per cubic meter. The price will remain unchanged for all utilities. This allows the local authorities not to raise tariffs for heat or hot water," Shmyhal said at the meeting.

The fixed price will remain until May 31, 2023.