The Presidentʼs Office reacted to the video of the Russians castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

The adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, reacted to the video of Russian soldiers who castrated a captured Ukrainian soldier with a clerical knife.

"All the world needs to understand: Russia is a country of cannibals who enjoy torture and murder. But the fog of war will not help Russian executioners avoid punishment. We identify everyone. We will get everyone," he wrote on Twitter.

Senior adviser to the US Congress, Paul Massaro, also reacted to the video. He called on the West to give Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles and modern tanks to "put an end to this crime against humanity."

He added that Russian war crimes in Ukraine are "an insult to all humanity."