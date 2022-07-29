Latvia will accept wounded Ukrainians for rehabilitation

In the coming month, the rehabilitation of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians who suffered as a result of the war will begin in Latvia. It is planned to provide assistance to four dozen people in a month, after which the program can be expanded.

This was announced by the parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Health, Ilmar Duritis.

According to him, thanks to the participation of non-governmental organizations in this program, the question of how patients will be transported to Latvia has been resolved. Rehabilitation and treatment will take place on the bases of university hospitals, where reconstructive surgical operations can be performed on military personnel.

€300,000 is currently planned for the rehabilitation process. In addition, medical institutions working with victims will receive additional funding and quotas. It is also planned to establish an exchange of experience with Ukrainian doctors regarding the rehabilitation and prosthetics process.

Currently, Latvia supplies Ukraine with medicines, medical goods and various medical equipment (ventilators, blood transfusion pumps, etc.).