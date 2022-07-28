Reuters: Russia wants to stay on the ISS until 2028 — four years longer than Roscosmos said

Roscosmos has told NASA that Russia plans to remain on the International Space Station until 2028, until its own station is ready in orbit.

Reuters writes about this with reference to a source in the American space agency.

The day before, the head of the Russian space agency, Yuriy Borisov, said in a conversation with Putin that Russia plans to leave the ISS after 2024 — by then Russia will supposedly be able to build its own orbital station.

Given the sanctions in the Russian Federation, they already understand that they will not have time to build the stations by 2024. While Russia will cooperate in space with the USA.