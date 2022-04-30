Russia will leave the International Space Station

The head of Russiaʼs space program said that Moscow would suspend its mission to the International Space Station.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

"The decision has already been made, we are not obliged to speak about it publicly," Roscosmos (Russian State Space Corporation) CEO Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Russian propaganda television on Saturday.

"I can only say this — in accordance with our commitments, we will inform our partners about the end of our work on the ISS in a year."

Rogozin clarified that the terms of Russiaʼs work on the ISS are determined by the government and the president, currently, Russia continues to work at the station until 2024. Earlier this month, he threatened to end Russiaʼs mission if the United States, the European Union, and Canada did not lift sanctions against Russian space companies.