In the US, the court sentenced the last two police officers in the George Floyd case

In the United States, the court sentenced the last two accused police officers in the case of the murder of African-American, George Floyd, whose death led to mass protests across the country in 2020.

The BBC writes about it.

Former Minneapolis police officers, Tu Tao and Jay Kueng, who participated in Floydʼs arrest, have been found guilty of failing to render aid. Thao was sentenced to 42 months in prison and Kueng was sentenced to three years.

The court decided that the police did not respond to Floydʼs calls for help when another police officer, Derek Chauvin, choked him with his knee.