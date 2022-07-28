In the US, the court sentenced the last two police officers in the George Floyd case

In the United States, the court sentenced the last two accused police officers in the case of the murder of African-American, George Floyd, whose death led to mass protests across the country in 2020.
The BBC writes about it.
Former Minneapolis police officers, Tu Tao and Jay Kueng, who participated in Floydʼs arrest, have been found guilty of failing to render aid. Thao was sentenced to 42 months in prison and Kueng was sentenced to three years.
The court decided that the police did not respond to Floydʼs calls for help when another police officer, Derek Chauvin, choked him with his knee.
- On May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, a police team arrested George Floyd on suspicion of paying in a store with a fake bill. During the arrest, the police knocked Floyd to the asphalt, although he did not resist, according to eyewitnesses. Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floydʼs neck, and police officer Thomas Lane held Floydʼs legs. Tao and Kueng were standing next to each other. Despite Floydʼs request to remove his leg from his neck, the police did not respond. Eventually, Floyd died.
- The video of the arrest caused a violent reaction in the United States, which turned into protests with clashes in hundreds of US cities under the slogan Black Lives Matter.
- In June 2021, the court sentenced Chauven to 22.5 years in prison. Lane received 2.5 years in prison.