Three people died under the debris of the cultural center in Chuguyiv. Rescuers were able to save four

Three people died under the debris of the cultural center destroyed by the Russian occupiers in Chuguyiv. Rescuers have already retrieved the bodies of two people from under the rubble, the search for the third one will continue on Wednesday.

This was reported by the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations in Kharkiv oblast.

On July 25, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on civilian objects of the Chuguyiv community, including the cultural center, the basement of which was used as a shelter. At the time of the shelling, there were seven people in the room. On the afternoon of July 25, four people were rescued from the rubble.