The occupiers fired at Chuhuiv with S-300 air defense systems, causing significant destruction. There are wounded

Russian troops shelled Chuhuiv (Kharkiv oblast) at night, causing considerable destruction to the cityʼs facilities.

This was reported by Oleg Syniehubov, the head of the oblast administration, Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department, and Galina Minayeva, the cityʼs mayor.

According to law enforcement officers, the enemy fired from S-300 medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as evidenced by missile fragments. Bolvinov reported that the Armed Forces managed to shoot down several shells, but others hit the House of Culture, in the basement of which civilians were hiding, the Officersʼ House and the Lyceum. In addition, residential buildings were damaged.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Currently, two injured are known. The rescuers got three more people out from under the rubble, they were not injured.