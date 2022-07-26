The Minister of Justice: Law on oligarchs may be changed

The Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, informed that changes may be made to the law on deoligarchization.

He informed about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, for this we must first wait for the conclusions of the Venice Commission. Currently, these conclusions are not yet available, but they are expected in the fall. The exact date is not known.

"As I already mentioned, the European Commission said that the law should be implemented taking into account the conclusions of the Venice Commission. The Venice Commission has never given a blank opinion on any law submitted to it for evaluation. It always found aspects that could be improved or facts that seemed to its to be flaws. That is, there will definitely be a set of recommendations that can and should be taken into account, including by making changes to the law," explained Denys Malyuska.