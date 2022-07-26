Almost 8 500 civil servants were dismissed during martial law. There are no plans to raise the salaries of those who remain

During the period of martial law in Ukraine, 8 479 civil servants were dismissed.

This was reported by the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service.

According to their data, 168 140 people currently work in the civil service. Of them, more than 127 000 work full-time, almost 14 000 work remotely, more than 18 000 are idle, and almost 7 000 are on unpaid leave.

There are 7 451 civil servants in the occupied territory of Ukraine, within the areas of hostilities or blocked areas. 3 568 people changed their civil service to service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And 53 civil servants died.

It is also noted that 6 739 women went abroad, saving their children from the Russian invasion.

On July 25, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov stated that in the conditions of war there is no question of increasing the level of salaries of civil servants, now the government is talking about optimizing the functionality of the central executive bodies and their units.