The government plans to halve the number of officials in Ukraine

The Government of Ukraine is determined to significantly reduce the number of state authorities and officials who work there, as well as to change the approaches to the work of the state apparatus and the determination of wages.

This is stated in the Recovery Plan of Ukraine, which was presented on July 4 in Switzerland.

The document, in particular, notes that since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, 9,500 civil servants have gone abroad, 5,500 are under occupation and in war zones, and almost 32,000 civil servants are on layoff. Resources for financing the state apparatus, in particular, the wages of civil servants, have already been reduced by 10-15%.

According to the recovery plan, changes in the state apparatus will be carried out at the highest level, starting with the Cabinet of Ministers. From January 2023 to December 2025, it is planned, in particular, to reduce the number of ministries to approximately 12-16.

The number of central executive bodies coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers will also be reduced. They want to reduce the general wage fund of Ukrainian officials by approximately 30% by reducing the number of employees.

The costs of such a reduction were also published. In general, they will roughly amount to UAH 10 billion. These funds will be spent on compensation for unused vacations, severance pay, unemployment benefits after dismissal, grants, retraining of officials, etc.

The document of the Ministry of Statistics, which was at the disposal of the journalists of "Economic Pravda", states that as a result of the reform, the number of officials in Ukraine will be halved.

Through the unification of ministries and the functions of ensuring their activities, the staff of the central offices of the ministries will be reduced from 9.2 thousand to 2.7 thousand people. The number of employees of their territorial bodies will be reduced from over 15,000 to about 9,000.

The changes will also affect the Pension Fund, the Tax Service and the State Statistics Service. After the reform, the number of their bodies will be reduced from 58 to 43, the number of employees in the central apparatuses will be up to 4.3 thousand people, in the territorial ones — to less than 40 thousand.

Only the Unified State Inspection will conduct inspections. Thus, the number of officials who will have such functions will decrease from 55,000 to 10,000.