Google Play has updated its logo for its 10th anniversary

Google has updated the logo of the Google Play app store for its 10th anniversary.

This is stated in the companyʼs blog.

The new logo retained the shape of a triangle familiar to users, but became more rounded and bright. Google changed the color scheme, but left the structure of the elements inside as it was.

The company said the new logo "better reflects the magic of Google and is consistent with the branding of many useful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more."