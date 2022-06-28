Google is finally closing Hangouts

Google will permanently close Hangouts in November, and users will be transferred to another messenger, Chat.

People who use Hangouts on mobile will see a screen in the app offering to switch to Gmail Chat or the Chat app. Similarly, people who use the Hangouts extension for Chrome will be prompted to install the Chat web app.

For most people, conversations are automatically transferred from Hangouts to Chat, so itʼs easy to continue from where you left off. However, they recommend that users who want to keep a copy of their Hangouts data use Google Archiver to upload their data before Hangouts becomes unavailable in November 2022, following these instructions.