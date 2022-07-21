The Google Pay application in Ukraine has turned into Google Wallet

The Google Pay application became Google Wallet. From now on, it will support new digital elements.

This is stated in the Google blog.

Google Wallet will store payment cards, travel and event tickets, boarding passes and loyalty cards on your phone. The application is available in Ukraine on Android and Wear OS.

Users will be able to fine-tune their privacy settings. Personal documents will not be transferred without permission even to Google, and if a person loses the phone, then the data can be found, blocked or erased using the "Find my device" function.

By July 23, Google Wallet will be available to all users. Those who have turned on automatic updates will see that the Google Pay app has automatically changed to Google Wallet. But users who do not have automatic updates will have to manually update the application in Google Play.