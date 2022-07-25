FT: China threatens US with a military response if House Speaker flies to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have privately issued a military warning to US President Joe Bidenʼs administration over a possible visit by the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan. The US believes that these threats are much more serious than before.
This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to its own sources.
Six interlocutors of the publication, who are familiar with Chinaʼs warning, said that they are "much stronger than the threats that Beijing has made in the past."
China publicly threatened the USA with "decisive measures", but in the States they emphasize that in private conversations the Chinese allow even a military response.
The White House does not yet know whether China is making a real threat or teetering on the brink of war in an attempt to force Pelosi to cancel the trip.
- The Chinese army has been actively building up its military power near Taiwan for the past three years. Since 2020, Chinaʼs official rhetoric has allowed "reunification" with Taiwan as a result of an armed invasion. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on the military to "concentrate all their minds and energies on preparing for war."
- In mid-September 2020, Chinaʼs military conducted large-scale military exercises near the Taiwan Strait. Then the American delegation arrived in Taiwan.
- In January 2021, the US decided to lift internal restrictions on cooperation with Taiwan. On January 30, China threatened Taiwan with war if the islandʼs independence was recognized by the United States.
- On May 23, 2022, the US president said that Washington is ready to use military force if China tries to seize Taiwan.