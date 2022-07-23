A rocket attack on Kropyvnytskyi killed three people and injured 16 more

As a result of the Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi, at least three people were killed and 16 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

"We currently have accurate information about three dead and 16 wounded. Among them there is one military officer and two departmental security officers. Doctors immediately began to provide all the necessary assistance. The lives of the wounded are not in danger," he said.

Raikovych added that rescuers and pyrotechnic services have already started work. The city has water supply and electricity.