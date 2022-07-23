The Russian army launched 13 rockets on Kirovohrad oblast. At least three people died

Russian troops launched 13 rockets on the territory of Kirovohrad oblast. Eight Caliber missiles arrived from the sea, and 5 Kh-22 missiles were launched from strategic bombers.

This was reported by the head of Kirovohrad OVA Andriy Rajkovich.

The Russians hit the Kanatove military airfield, as well as one of the facilities of the Ukrainian railways.

"Currently, rescue operations are underway and necessary assistance is being provided to the injured people. Among them are servicemen — 9 wounded and one killed. Two guards of the transformer substation were [also] killed earlier," he noted.

According to Raykovich, as a result of the strike, one of the districts of Kropyvnytskyi remained without electricity. Utilities are working to restore power.