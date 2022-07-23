Fulfillment of agreements is mandatory. The UN Secretary-General condemned the Russian attack on the Odesa port

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russiaʼs missile attack on the port of Odesa, where there was grain for export.

His statement was published by the UN press service.

Guterres reminded that yesterday in Istanbul, all parties undertook to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain on the world stage.

"These products are desperately needed to solve the global food crisis and alleviate the suffering of millions of people around the world who need help. Their full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is mandatory," the statement reads.