Fulfillment of agreements is mandatory. The UN Secretary-General condemned the Russian attack on the Odesa port

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Russiaʼs missile attack on the port of Odesa, where there was grain for export.
His statement was published by the UN press service.
Guterres reminded that yesterday in Istanbul, all parties undertook to ensure the export of Ukrainian grain on the world stage.
"These products are desperately needed to solve the global food crisis and alleviate the suffering of millions of people around the world who need help. Their full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is mandatory," the statement reads.
- On the morning of July 23, the Russians attacked the Odesa Sea Trade Port with Kalibr cruise missiles. Two missiles were shot down by the Air Defense Forces, and two hit the infrastructure facilities of the port, where there was grain being prepared for export.
- The day before, the Russian Federation signed agreements on the safe export of Ukrainian grain by sea.