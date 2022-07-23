Lithuania has resumed rail transit to Kaliningrad

Lithuania resumed the transit of sanctioned goods from the territory of Russia to the Kaliningrad region. There they received an explanation from the European Commission.

LRT writes about it.

The European Commission sent these clarifications on July 20. They clearly state that transit is permitted only by rail, while road transport remains prohibited.

"According to the relevant resolution of the Council of the EU and EU directives, as well as the clarifications of the competent authorities, in accordance with the conditions of increased transit control of goods provided for in the EU directives, LTG Cargo will resume such transportation from today, i.e. July 22. They will be carried out in compliance with the conditions of strict transit control of goods provided for by EU directives," the cargo enterprise of the Lithuanian Railways noted.

Sanctioned goods will only be allowed in transit if they are necessary, do not constitute an unusual flow or pattern of trade, and do not circumvent restrictions.