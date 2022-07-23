Lithuania has resumed rail transit to Kaliningrad

Lithuania resumed the transit of sanctioned goods from the territory of Russia to the Kaliningrad region. There they received an explanation from the European Commission.
LRT writes about it.
The European Commission sent these clarifications on July 20. They clearly state that transit is permitted only by rail, while road transport remains prohibited.
"According to the relevant resolution of the Council of the EU and EU directives, as well as the clarifications of the competent authorities, in accordance with the conditions of increased transit control of goods provided for in the EU directives, LTG Cargo will resume such transportation from today, i.e. July 22. They will be carried out in compliance with the conditions of strict transit control of goods provided for by EU directives," the cargo enterprise of the Lithuanian Railways noted.
Sanctioned goods will only be allowed in transit if they are necessary, do not constitute an unusual flow or pattern of trade, and do not circumvent restrictions.
- On June 18, the Lithuanian authorities introduced a ban on rail and road transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad oblast. The ban applies to coal, metals, cement, wood, construction materials and high-tech products. According to the governor of Kaliningrad oblast, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the restrictions were introduced after consultation with the European Commission and under its direction.
- In response, Russia began to threaten Lithuania, and military exercises began in Kaliningrad oblast. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Patrushev, said that the Kremlin will soon respond to the "blockade" of the region, and the people of Lithuania will "seriously feel the consequences of these measures."
- On July 13, the European Union agreed on the basic conditions for the restoration of Russian transit to the Kaliningrad region. It was emphasized there that the EU sanctions apply to transit by motor vehicle, so transporting goods to Kaliningrad by trucks would be a violation of them. At the same time, Russians have the right to continue transporting goods to the Kaliningrad region by rail. However, this will be controlled by the transit countries. In addition, the transit of military and dual purpose goods will be prohibited.