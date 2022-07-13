Media: The European Union has agreed on the conditions for resuming the transit of Russian goods to Kaliningrad

The European Union agreed on the basic conditions for the restoration of Russian transit to the Kaliningrad oblast. This document will be presented to Lithuania in the near future.

The Lithuanian publication TV3 and the Russian "Izvestiya" write about it.

It is noted that the transit of all Russian goods to Kaliningrad will be allowed through the territory of Lithuania both by rail and by road. At the same time, Lithuania will control the quantity of goods so that the Russian Federation does not use this mechanism to circumvent sanctions and export its goods.

In addition, Lithuania will have to change its legislation to determine the mechanism for setting quotas and stopping transit in the event of a violation by the Russian Federation.

In the near future, this document will be submitted to Lithuania for approval. But the Russian mass media write that the Lithuanians are allegedly against it, and negotiations between the EU and Lithuania have been going on for several weeks.