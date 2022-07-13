Media: The European Union has agreed on the conditions for resuming the transit of Russian goods to Kaliningrad

The European Union agreed on the basic conditions for the restoration of Russian transit to the Kaliningrad oblast. This document will be presented to Lithuania in the near future.
The Lithuanian publication TV3 and the Russian "Izvestiya" write about it.
It is noted that the transit of all Russian goods to Kaliningrad will be allowed through the territory of Lithuania both by rail and by road. At the same time, Lithuania will control the quantity of goods so that the Russian Federation does not use this mechanism to circumvent sanctions and export its goods.
In addition, Lithuania will have to change its legislation to determine the mechanism for setting quotas and stopping transit in the event of a violation by the Russian Federation.
In the near future, this document will be submitted to Lithuania for approval. But the Russian mass media write that the Lithuanians are allegedly against it, and negotiations between the EU and Lithuania have been going on for several weeks.
- On June 18, the Lithuanian authorities introduced a ban on rail and road transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad oblast. The ban affected coal, metals, cement, wood, construction materials and high-tech products. According to the governor of the Kaliningrad oblast, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the restrictions were introduced after consultation with the European Commission and under its direction.
- In response, Russia began to threaten Lithuania, and military exercises began in the Kaliningrad oblast. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Patrushev, said that the Kremlin will soon respond to the "blockade" of the region, and the people of Lithuania will "seriously feel the consequences of these measures."
- Der Spiegel, citing sources in the European Commission, writes that the EU plans to allow Russia to transit goods subject to sanctions to the Kaliningrad oblast, but only in volumes commensurate with supplies before the invasion of Ukraine.