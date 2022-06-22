Lithuania has expanded restrictions on the transit of sanctioned Russian goods

Lithuania has extended restrictions on the transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad oblast. The transit ban now applies not only to railways but also to highways.

This was reported by Delfi with reference to the representative of the Lithuanian carriers.

Lithuanian customs officers do not allow trucks with prohibited goods, which is why queues are formed at checkpoints.

The President of the Lithuanian Association of Carriers Linava Romas Austinskas explained that the ban on transit applies to certain goods, so it does not matter how they are transported. And trucks do not pass, even if they carry only part of the sanctioned goods.

Austinskas added that tensions over the transit ban had been provoked by shortcomings in EU-Lithuania communication. In his opinion, if Brussels had reminded about sanctions in advance, there would have been no such tension.