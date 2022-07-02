Der Spiegel: The European Commission wants to allow Russia to transit goods to Kaliningrad

The European Commission plans to allow Russia to transit goods subject to sanctions to Kaliningrad oblast, but only in volumes commensurate with supplies before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This is written by Der Spiegel with reference to sources in the European Commission.
The volume of goods allowed for transit will be determined by Lithuanian customs documents. In special cases, the amount can be increased, but the Russian side will have to prove every exception.
Earlier, Reuters wrote that the European Union is ready to exclude Kaliningrad oblast from the sanctions and allow the transit of goods there through the territory of the EU, but only if Lithuania agrees on that.
The publication of the decision of the European Commission is expected in the coming days.
- On June 18, the Lithuanian authorities introduced a ban on rail and road transit of sanctioned goods through its territory to Russiaʼs Kaliningrad oblast. The ban affected coal, metals, cement, wood, construction materials and high-tech products. According to the governor of the oblast, 40-50% of all cargoes were banned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the restrictions were introduced after consultation with the European Commission and under its direction.
- In response, Russia began to threaten Lithuania, and military exercises began in Kaliningrad oblast. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Patrushev, said that the Kremlin will soon respond to the "blockade" of the region, and the people of Lithuania will "seriously feel the consequences of these measures".
- The German authorities spoke about increasing the escalation of the conflict with the Russian Federation after these restrictions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that he would do everything to prevent NATO from becoming a side in the war between Russia and Ukraine. After that, consultations began in the EU.