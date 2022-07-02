Der Spiegel: The European Commission wants to allow Russia to transit goods to Kaliningrad

The European Commission plans to allow Russia to transit goods subject to sanctions to Kaliningrad oblast, but only in volumes commensurate with supplies before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is written by Der Spiegel with reference to sources in the European Commission.

The volume of goods allowed for transit will be determined by Lithuanian customs documents. In special cases, the amount can be increased, but the Russian side will have to prove every exception.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the European Union is ready to exclude Kaliningrad oblast from the sanctions and allow the transit of goods there through the territory of the EU, but only if Lithuania agrees on that.

The publication of the decision of the European Commission is expected in the coming days.