Europol officially commented on statements about alleged “signs of arms trade from Ukraine”

Europol said it was working closely with Ukrainian officials to reduce the threat of illegal arms trafficking to the European Union. Europol emphasized full confidence in Ukraine as it implements new measures to monitor and track firearms.

The organization published its statement on July 22.

" Regarding the war in Ukraine, Europol has warned that the proliferation of firearms and explosives in Ukraine could lead to an increase in firearms and munitions trafficked into the EU via established smuggling routes or online platforms. This threat might even be higher once the conflict has ended," the organization said.

The organization emphasized that Ukraine continues to comply with the instructions and cooperate in matters of interest to the internal security of the EU.